Every call is someone’s emergency.

From the first day they start on the job, firefighters and lifeguards know what they have to do: confront an emergency and determine how to resolve it. Then, on top of the public safety calls of everyday life, a pandemic, and wildfire season.

The San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation presents a virtual event and benefit concert celebrating the men and women of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Take part in our silent and live auctions from the comfort of your own home. Meet fire-rescue personnel who came down with COVID-19 and have recovered; how has it affected them personally, and how did they get back on the job? SDFD formed a COVID-19 Response Team to literally change the way the department operates so it could face the pandemic. You’ll hear from Steve Lozano, the Deputy Chief who heads the Response Team as they now prepare for a fire season with challenges unlike any before. Fire Chief Colin Stowell will talk with us about the overall impact the pandemic has had on the department; staffing, equipment, and morale.

Finally, sit back and enjoy the award-winning Rolling Stones tribute band, Mick Adams & The Stones presented in cooperation with Love Catalina Island and live streaming from the legendary Belly Up Tavern.

The mission of the San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation is to provide enhanced equipment, training, technology, community education resources, and support for youth development programs to keep the world-class San Diego Fire-Rescue Department at the top if its ability to serve the resident s of San Diego and the surrounding region. Event proceeds will help provide urgently needed resources for our San Diego firefighters, lifeguards, and paramedics during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Register for free to receive your unique access code and you can stream the event and concert from any device.